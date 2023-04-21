Exxon Mobil Reports Before the Open on 4/28 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) XOM next earnings date is projected to be 4/28 before market open, with earnings estimates of $2.53/share on $83.43 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Exxon Mobil earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q4 2022 1/31/2023 3.400 Q3 2022 10/28/2022 4.450 Q2 2022 7/29/2022 4.140 Q1 2022 4/29/2022 2.070 Q4 2021 2/1/2022 2.050

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Exxon Mobil has options available that expire April 28th.

Exxon Mobil's current dividend yield is 3.15%, with the following Exxon Mobil Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

