Exxon Mobil Reports Before the Open on 2/2 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

January 24, 2024 — 02:42 pm EST

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) XOM next earnings date is projected to be 2/2 before market open, with earnings estimates of $2.19/share on $85.94 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Exxon Mobil earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q3 2023 10/27/2023 2.270
Q2 2023 7/28/2023 1.940
Q1 2023 4/28/2023 2.830
Q4 2022 1/31/2023 3.400
Q3 2022 10/28/2022 4.450

The company has the following long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Exxon Mobil has options available that expire February 02nd.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the XOM options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Exxon Mobil's current dividend yield is 3.88%, with the following Exxon Mobil Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

