Exxon Mobil to release details of capital plan to 2030 on December 11

In a regulatory filing, ExxonMobil stated that on December 11, the company intends to release details about its Corporate Plan, including its capital plans to 2030 and a detailed discussion of its Upstream business. “This information is expected to be posted at 6:00 a.m. U.S. Central time on Wednesday, December 11, on the Investors section of the company’s website at exxonmobil.com. There will also be a live broadcast of select materials and Q&A sessions starting at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Central time,” the company noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.