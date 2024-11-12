Exxon Mobil to release details of capital plan to 2030 on December 11

In a regulatory filing, ExxonMobil stated that on December 11, the company intends to release details about its Corporate Plan, including its capital plans to 2030 and a detailed discussion of its Upstream business. “This information is expected to be posted at 6:00 a.m. U.S. Central time on Wednesday, December 11, on the Investors section of the company’s website at exxonmobil.com. There will also be a live broadcast of select materials and Q&A sessions starting at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Central time,” the company noted.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on XOM:
- Elliott confirms big Honeywell stake, Home Deport reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- A Potential Fossil Fuel Comeback Bodes Well for Exxon Mobil (XOM) Call Options
- Exxon says Trump’s plan to pull out of Paris pact a ‘bad idea,’ WSJ reports
- Trump Win Is Major News for These Stocks
- Trump vs. Harris: The Stocks Poised to Move After Election Day
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.