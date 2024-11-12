News & Insights

Exxon Mobil to release details of capital plan to 2030 on December 11

November 12, 2024 — 03:05 pm EST

In a regulatory filing, ExxonMobil stated that on December 11, the company intends to release details about its Corporate Plan, including its capital plans to 2030 and a detailed discussion of its Upstream business. “This information is expected to be posted at 6:00 a.m. U.S. Central time on Wednesday, December 11, on the Investors section of the company’s website at exxonmobil.com. There will also be a live broadcast of select materials and Q&A sessions starting at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Central time,” the company noted.

Stocks mentioned

XOM

