Exxon Mobil Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income was $12.75 billion or $3.09 per share, up from $8.87 million or $2.08 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $3.40 per share, compared to $2.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues and other income increased to $95.43 billion from $84.97 billion in the same quarter last year. Wall Street expected revenues of $94.67 billion for the quarter.

However, the company's oil-equivalent production in the quarter remained relatively flat with the prior-year quarter at 3.82 million barrels per day.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.