Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil Q4 Profit Down - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company declined to $5.69 billion or $1.33 per share from $6.00 billion or $1.41 per share in the prior year. The latest-quarter result included favorable identified items of about $3.9 billion or $0.92 per share, mainly a $3.7 billion gain from the Norway upstream divestment.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Our operations performed well, while short-term supply length in the downstream and chemicals businesses impacted margins and financial results," said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

Oil-equivalent production was in line with the fourth quarter of 2018, at 4 million barrels per day, with a 4 percent increase in liquids offset by a 5 percent decrease in gas. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, liquids production increased 2 percent driven by Permian Basin growth, while natural gas volumes decreased 4 percent.

Total revenues and other income for the quarter declined to $67.17 billion from $71.90 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $64.17 billion for the quarter.

In Friday pre-market trade, XOM is trading at $64.41, down $0.38 or 0.59 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular