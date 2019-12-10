Exxon Mobil prevails in New York climate change lawsuit

US Markets

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N in a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general accusing the oil company of hiding from investors the true cost of addressing climate change.

Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court ruled that the attorney general failed to produce any evidence that investors were misled. The case, filed in October 2018 in Manhattan state court, was the first of several climate-related lawsuits against major oil companies to go to trial.

