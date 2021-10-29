US Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil posts highest quarterly profit in nearly four years

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday posted its highest quarterly profit in nearly four years, powered by surging oil and gas prices and higher margins from motor fuels demand.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Friday posted its highest quarterly profit in nearly four years, powered by surging oil and gas prices and higher margins from motor fuels demand.

The oil major reported a net income of $6.75 billion, or $1.57 per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $680 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular