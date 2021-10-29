Exxon Mobil posts highest quarterly profit in nearly four years

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Friday posted its highest quarterly profit in nearly four years, powered by surging oil and gas prices and higher margins from motor fuels demand.

The oil major reported a net income of $6.75 billion, or $1.57 per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $680 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

