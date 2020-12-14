Exxon Mobil plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2025

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Monday it planned to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years to support the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Exxon expects the intensity of upstream emissions to drop by 15% to 20%, methane intensity by 40% to 50% and flaring intensity by 35% to 45% by 2025.

