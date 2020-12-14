US Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2025

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it planned to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years to support the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Monday it planned to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years to support the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Exxon expects the intensity of upstream emissions to drop by 15% to 20%, methane intensity by 40% to 50% and flaring intensity by 35% to 45% by 2025.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular