Exxon Mobil Plans To Cut About 1,900 Jobs In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said it plans to cut about 1,900 jobs in the United States, primarily at its management offices in Houston, Texas.

The company said the workforce reductions are the result of ongoing reorganizations and work-process changes that have been made over the past several years to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for the company's products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that those who are affected by the layoffs will be provided with support, including severance and outplacement services.

