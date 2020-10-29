Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil Plans To Cut About 1,900 Jobs In U.S.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said it plans to cut about 1,900 jobs in the United States, primarily at its management offices in Houston, Texas.

The company said the workforce reductions are the result of ongoing reorganizations and work-process changes that have been made over the past several years to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for the company's products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that those who are affected by the layoffs will be provided with support, including severance and outplacement services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular