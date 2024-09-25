Exxon Mobil Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $261,692, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $314,792.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $120.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $105.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $1.89 $1.7 $1.85 $119.00 $137.2K 94 742 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.6 $4.5 $4.55 $115.00 $70.5K 6.3K 321 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $0.77 $0.69 $0.7 $113.00 $56.0K 2.7K 563 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $120.00 $45.6K 16.5K 135 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.75 $17.5 $17.5 $105.00 $40.2K 1.6K 24

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

In light of the recent options history for Exxon Mobil, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Exxon Mobil's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,656,752, with XOM's price down by -2.21%, positioned at $114.46. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 30 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $135.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $149. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $142. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.