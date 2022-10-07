Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Exxon Mobil, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$50b ÷ (US$368b - US$80b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Exxon Mobil has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

In the above chart we have measured Exxon Mobil's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Exxon Mobil's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 720% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Exxon Mobil's ROCE

To sum it up, Exxon Mobil is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 61% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Exxon Mobil we've found 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Exxon Mobil isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

