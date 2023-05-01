News & Insights

Exxon Mobil not quitting exploration in Brazil - country head

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 01, 2023 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM.N is not giving up on oil exploration in Brazil, the company's country chief Alberto Ferrin said on Monday during the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston.

"I would say very crystal clear that Exxon Mobil is not quitting exploration in Brazil at all," Ferrin said, disputing a news report earlier this year.

