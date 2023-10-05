Exxon Mobil nearing $60 billion deal to buy shale driller Pioneer -WSJ

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Largest U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil XOM.N is closing in on a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N a takeover that could be worth roughly $60 billion, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

A deal could be sealed in the coming days the report said, citing people familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

