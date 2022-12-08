US Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil lifts 2023 capital spending closer to top-end of forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 08, 2022 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Thursday said its capital spending for 2023 would be closer to the top end of its annual target of $20 billion to $25 billion, as it boosts investments to reduce carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.