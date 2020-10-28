Exxon Mobil keeps quarterly dividend flat as losses mount

Adds context

HOUSTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Wednesday kept its fourth-quarter dividend flat at 87 cents a share, signaling it expects coming cost-cutting will allow it to continue making the hefty payout.

The decision makes this the first year since 1982 that the largest U.S. oil producer has not raised its shareholder dividend.

