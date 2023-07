July 31 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil XOM.N is in talks with Tesla TSLA.O, Ford Motor F.N, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and other automakers to supply lithium, Bloomberg Law reported citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.