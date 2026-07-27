Exxon Mobil Holdings (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil Holdings (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $154.77, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

The oil and natural gas company's stock has climbed by 14.94% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Exxon Mobil Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 31, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.87, up 135.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $95.8 billion, up 17.54% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.55 per share and revenue of $384.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.24% and +15.7%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.72% lower. Right now, Exxon Mobil Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Exxon Mobil Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.59. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.86.

We can additionally observe that XOM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.65.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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