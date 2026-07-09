Exxon Mobil Holdings (XOM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Exxon Mobil Holdings (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $137.46, moving -2.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.27%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 6.3% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil Holdings in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.98, signifying a 142.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.89 billion, up 21.32% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.64 per share and revenue of $391.06 billion, indicating changes of +66.52% and +17.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.41% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Exxon Mobil Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.49, which means Exxon Mobil Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.