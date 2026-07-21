Exxon Mobil Holdings (XOM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Exxon Mobil Holdings (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $151.71, moving +2.26% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.74%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.29%.

The oil and natural gas company's shares have seen an increase of 7.14% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 31, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.89, up 137.2% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $96.47 billion, indicating a 18.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.38 per share and a revenue of $385.07 billion, indicating changes of +62.8% and +15.9%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Exxon Mobil Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.04. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.06 for its industry.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 232, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.