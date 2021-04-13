Exxon Mobil has agreed to reduce air pollution at refinery near Chicago - U.S. Justice Department

US Markets
WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N has reached an agreement with U.S. and Illinois regulators to reduce air pollution at its refinery near Chicago in Joliet, Illinois, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

