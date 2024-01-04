News & Insights

Exxon Mobil expects fourth-quarter oil earnings to fall

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 04, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Thursday that changes in oil prices would impact the top U.S. oil producer's upstream earnings by $400 million to $800 million for the last three months of 2023, compared with the third quarter.

The company posted $6.1 billion in upstream earnings for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
