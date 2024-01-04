Exxon Mobil expects fourth-quarter oil earnings to fall

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Thursday that changes in oil prices would impact the top U.S. oil producer's upstream earnings by $400 million to $800 million for the last three months of 2023, compared with the third quarter.

The company posted $6.1 billion in upstream earnings for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

