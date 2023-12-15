Exxon Mobil ends talks with BlackRock for Italy LNG terminal sale

By Sabrina Valle and Francesca Landini

HOUSTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock Inc BLK.N has bowed out of talks to acquire Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N's majority stake in Italy's main liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Global energy trader Vitol SA [RIC:RIC:VITOLV.UL] is among the bidders still in the running for the Adriatic LNG terminal, two of the people said. Italy is expected to increase its LNG imports to replace gas from Russia.

The end of BlackRock talks was first reported by Italian publication Sole 24. Exxon Mobil and BlackRock declined to comment. Vitol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Exxon in October said it had chosen BlackRock for exclusive talks. But the U.S. oil producer and the top U.S. investment management firm failed to reach an agreement and Exxon moved negotiations to the second highest bidder, the people said.

In March, Exxon said it was considering selling its 70.68% interest in the offshore terminal as part of its strategy to divest non-core assets.

A subsidiary of QatarEnergy [RIC:RIC:QATPE.UL] (22%) and Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI (7.3%) owns the remaining stakes in the terminal, located about 9 miles (15 km) off the Veneto coastline.

At least four international groups had competed for the deal, with the entire regasification terminal said to be valued at about 800 million euros ($881 million), Reuters previously reported.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston and Francesca Landini in Milan)

