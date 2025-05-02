EXXON MOBIL Earnings Results: $XOM Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXXON MOBIL ($XOM) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported earnings of $1.76 per share, beating estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $83,130,000,000, missing estimates of $87,587,108,877 by $-4,457,108,877.

EXXON MOBIL Insider Trading Activity

EXXON MOBIL insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $468,300.

EXXON MOBIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,937 institutional investors add shares of EXXON MOBIL stock to their portfolio, and 1,806 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXXON MOBIL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XOM stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

EXXON MOBIL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XOM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

EXXON MOBIL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XOM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 11/14/2024

