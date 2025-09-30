Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil To Cut 2,000 Jobs Worldwide In Long-Term Restructuring Drive: Reports

September 30, 2025 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil (XOM) is reportedly planning to lay off around 2,000 workers globally as part of a long-term restructuring plan.

According to Reuters, citing an emailed statement, the U.S. energy giant will cut about 3% to 4% of its global workforce as part of an ongoing efficiency drive. Bloomberg News first reported the news earlier on Tuesday.

"We've seen the value of bringing people together in the same location... we are aligning our global footprint with our operating model and bringing our teams together," the company said in the emailed statement.

Exxon Mobil has been streamlining its operations after closing its $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources in 2024. In November last year, the company revealed in a filing that it would cut nearly 400 jobs in Texas.

Meanwhile, the other day, Canadian shale producer Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), in which Exxon is a major shareholder, announced plans to cut 20% of its workforce and close its business in Calgary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.