Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.72, the dividend yield is 5.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XOM was $65.72, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.08 and a 101.47% increase over the 52 week low of $32.62.

XOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B). XOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports XOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1631.82%, compared to an industry average of 24.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the xom Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XOM as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYE with an increase of 12.17% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of XOM at 88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.