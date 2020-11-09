Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that XOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.78, the dividend yield is 10.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XOM was $32.78, representing a -55.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.12 and a 8.87% increase over the 52 week low of $30.11.

XOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and BP p.l.c. (BP). XOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports XOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -119.47%, compared to an industry average of -36.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to XOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XOM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IXC with an decrease of -20.96% over the last 100 days. IYE has the highest percent weighting of XOM at 22.9%.

