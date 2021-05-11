Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that XOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.58, the dividend yield is 5.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XOM was $62.58, representing a -2.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.02 and a 101.16% increase over the 52 week low of $31.11.

XOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Enbridge Inc (ENB). XOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.47. Zacks Investment Research reports XOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1194.32%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers Fund (FILL)

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYE with an increase of 37.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XOM at 23.95%.

