Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that XOM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of XOM was $49.95, representing a -20.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.01 and a 65.89% increase over the 52 week low of $30.11.

XOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and BP p.l.c. (BP). XOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.25. Zacks Investment Research reports XOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 710.61%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XOM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an increase of 46.78% over the last 100 days. FAB has the highest percent weighting of XOM at 10000%.

