Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that XOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.51, the dividend yield is 7.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XOM was $44.51, representing a -40.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.18 and a 47.82% increase over the 52 week low of $30.11.

XOM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and BP p.l.c. (BP). XOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports XOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -115.7%, compared to an industry average of -53.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XOM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers Fund (FILL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VDE with an increase of 65.1% over the last 100 days. IYE has the highest percent weighting of XOM at 23.84%.

