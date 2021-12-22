Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) may Shield Investors from Energy Prices and Provide a Solid a 5.8% Dividend Yield

By Goran Damchevski

This article was originally published on Simply Wall St News

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) still stands to benefit from a reopening economy, as well as a defense against rising oil prices due to inflation. Exxon also has a US$3.52 dividend per share, which amounts to a 5.8% yield. Today, we will evaluate the major fundamental aspects of the stock, as well as its dividend viability.

The key fundamentals, outline a stable and recovering company:

Being an oil stock, it is somewhat connected to the commodity price, which gives investors a good hedge against rising oil prices - However, the excess returns are reflected in the dividend, which is what gives us a real return on our investment in the case of Exxon.

Next, we will analyze both the attractiveness and viability of their dividends.

Exxon Mobil has a 5.8% dividend yield and a payment history of over ten years. This also puts the yield above the industry average of 4.9%.

With a 5.8% yield, a stable stock price, and if you invested close to the current price - it would take 17.2 years for you to double your investment.

Below we can see the relationship between the yield, dividend per share, as well as the yearly earnings per share. The chart gives us a history of stable and rising dividends.

NYSE:XOM Historic Dividend December 22nd 2021

Considering the payout ratio, the company paid out 64% of its free cash flow, which means that the stock has enough cash inflows to meet dividend commitments as well as some left over for re-investment into the business.

2020 and 2021 have been quite volatile for the industry, however analysts are projecting a resurgence, and healthy growth for the stock. It has also been placed on a list of 10 potential stocks from Bank of America, with an implied 17% potential price upside.

Conclusion

To summarize, shareholders should always check that Exxon Mobil's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend.

Exxon can be seen as a good stock from multiple aspects including: a good dividend yield, stable and rising fundamentals, a shield against rising energy prices in the future, and trading around fair value with a potential upside.

The future landscape is quickly changing and equities will be faced both with the pressures of tapering and inflation. It seems that Exxon is well positioned to be profitable in both of these environments.

