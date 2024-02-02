News & Insights

Exxon Mobil Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

February 02, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.630 billion, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $12.750 billion, or $3.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $9.963 billion or $2.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $84.344 billion from $95.429 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $7.630 Bln. vs. $12.750 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.91 vs. $3.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.21 -Revenue (Q4): $84.344 Bln vs. $95.429 Bln last year.

