Exxon Mobil Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM):

-Earnings: -$20.07 billion in Q4 vs. $5.69 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.70 in Q4 vs. $1.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 billion or $0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.01 per share -Revenue: $46.54 billion in Q4 vs. $67.17 billion in the same period last year.

