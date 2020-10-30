Exxon Mobil Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM):

-Earnings: -$0.68 billion in Q3 vs. $3.17 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.15 in Q3 vs. $0.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 billion or -$0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.25 per share -Revenue: $46.20 billion in Q3 vs. $65.05 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.