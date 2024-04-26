News & Insights

Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil Corp. Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

April 26, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $8.220 billion, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $11.430 billion, or $2.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $8.220 billion or $2.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $83.083 billion from $86.564 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $8.220 Bln. vs. $11.430 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.06 vs. $2.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $83.083 Bln vs. $86.564 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.