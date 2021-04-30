Exxon Mobil Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM):

-Earnings: $2.73 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.61 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.64 in Q1 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 billion or $0.65 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.59 per share -Revenue: $59.15 billion in Q1 vs. $56.16 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.