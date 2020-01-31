Exxon Mobil Corp. Earnings Decline In Q4

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $5.69 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $6.00 billion, or $1.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $67.17 billion from $71.90 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $5.69 Bln. vs. $6.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $67.17 Bln vs. $71.90 Bln last year.

