News & Insights

Markets
XOM

Exxon Mobil Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

November 01, 2024 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.610 billion, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $9.070 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $8.610 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $90.016 billion from $90.760 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $8.610 Bln. vs. $9.070 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.92 vs. $2.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $90.016 Bln vs. $90.760 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.