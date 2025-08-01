Exxon Mobil Corp. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.082 billion, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $9.240 billion, or $2.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.4% to $81.506 billion from $93.060 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.082 Bln. vs. $9.240 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.64 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue: $81.506 Bln vs. $93.060 Bln last year.

