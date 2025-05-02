Markets
Exxon Mobil Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

May 02, 2025 — 06:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.713 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $8.220 billion, or $2.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.713 billion or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $83.130 billion from $83.083 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.713 Bln. vs. $8.220 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $2.06 last year. -Revenue: $83.130 Bln vs. $83.083 Bln last year.

