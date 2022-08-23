Exxon Mobil Corp Moves Up 1 Spot In Analyst Rank

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) has taken over the #294 spot from Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Exxon Mobil Corp versus Devon Energy Corp. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (XOM plotted in blue; DVN plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of XOM vs. DVN:
XOM is currently trading up about 4.2%, while DVN is up about 5.3% midday Tuesday.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
