Exxon Mobil considers sale of Malaysian offshore assets for up to $3 bln - Bloomberg

U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets for up to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Exxon is said to be working with advisers on the potential sale which could raise about $2 billion to $3 billion, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sale considerations are at a preliminary stage and Exxon could still decide against a deal, according to Bloomberg.

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment early on Wednesday.

The report comes less than two weeks after Exxon agreed to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets to Var Energi AS for $4.5 billion as part of its plans to divest about $15 billion in non-strategic assets by 2021.

