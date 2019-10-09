Exxon Mobil considers Malaysian offshore assets sale for up to $3 bln - Bloomberg

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets for up to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Exxon is said to be working with advisers on the potential sale which could raise about $2 billion to $3 billion, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment early on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rebekah.Mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +918067490340;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.