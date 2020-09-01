Exxon Mobil considering global job cuts -spokesman

MELBOURNE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N is assessing possible job cuts across its worldwide operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday, after the company announced a voluntary job reduction programme in Australia.

"We have evaluations underway on a country-by-country basis to assess possible additional efficiencies to right-size our business and make it stronger for the future," Casey Norton said in emailed comments to Reuters.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)

