Exxon Mobil Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XOM

In trading on Friday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.17, changing hands as high as $110.81 per share. Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOM's low point in its 52 week range is $97.80 per share, with $126.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.59. The XOM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

