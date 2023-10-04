Exxon Mobil (BER:XONA) Price Target Increased by 9.71% to 125.66

The average one-year price target for Exxon Mobil (BER:XONA) has been revised to 125.66 / share. This is an increase of 9.71% from the prior estimate of 114.54 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 104.33 to a high of 154.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.11% from the latest reported closing price of 110.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XONA is 1.00%, a decrease of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 2,603,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126,067K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,021K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONA by 9.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96,264K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,090K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONA by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 74,126K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,871K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONA by 11.24% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 71,174K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,922K shares, representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONA by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 56,721K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,875K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XONA by 5.08% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

