Exxon Mobil a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.4% Yield (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.4% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Exxon Mobil Corp is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.01% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $228,902,821 worth of XOM shares.
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Exxon Mobil Corp is $3.64/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/15/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for XOM, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
XOM operates in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production sector, among companies like TotalEnergies SE (TTE), and ConocoPhillips (COP).
Also see: Institutional Holders of CNBP
AETI Historical Stock Prices
PH Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.