Exxon makes two new oil discoveries offshore Guyana

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Top U.S. oil and gas producer ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N said on Wednesday it had made two new discoveries in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, adding to the potential of one of the world's most important new oil and gas fields.

Exxon said the new discoveries, made at the Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 wells, will add to its previous resource estimate of 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels from the block. The company did not provide a new estimate.

Guyana and neighboring Suriname have become one of the most desired oil exploration hot spots and key to Exxon for increasing its future oil output. In September, the company announced a discovery at Pinktail in the Stabroek Block, without specifying the size of the reserves. (https://reut.rs/3uPmBDu)

Exxon operates the 6.6-million-acre Stabroek Block as part of a consortium that includes Hess Corp HES.N and China's CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK.

Exxon's affiliate is the operator of the block with 45%interest, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd holds 30% and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Ltd holds 25%. The consortium began production in late-2019.

