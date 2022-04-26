Exxon makes three new discoveries in Guyana and increases oil reserves

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Tuesday said it has made three new discoveries offshore Guyana.

The U.S. oil producer also increased its estimate of the recoverable resources for Guyana's Stabroek Block to nearly 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels from more than 10 billion barrels.

Exxon and partners Hess Corp HES.N and CNOOC Ltd started production in the South American country in 2019 and are responsible for all oil and gas output in Guyana.

Exxon said it discovered hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone at wells Barreleye-1, Patwa-1 and Lukanani-1. They are located southeast of the Liza and Payara developments and bring to five Exxon's discoveries in Guyana this year alone.

Exxon has four sanctioned oil projects offshore Guyana and plans to install up to 10 production units.

Liza Phase 1 is producing approximately 130,000 barrels per day using the Liza Destiny floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Exxon said in a statement.

Liza Phase 2, which started production in February, is steadily ramping up to its capacity of 220,000 barrels per day using the Liza Unity FPSO, according to the company.

The third project, Payara, is expected to produce 220,000 barrels per day. Construction on its production vessel, the Prosperity FPSO, is running approximately five months ahead of schedule with start-up likely before year-end 2023.

The fourth project, Yellowtail, is expected to produce 250,000 barrels per day when the ONE GUYANA FPSO comes online in 2025, Exxon said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

