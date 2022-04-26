Exxon makes three new discoveries in Guyana and increases oil reserves

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Tuesday said it has made three new discoveries offshore Guyana.

The U.S. oil producer also increased its estimate of the recoverable resources for Guyana's Stabroek Block to nearly 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels from more than 10 billion barrels.

