Exxon Joliet, Illinois refinery to undergo turnaround at end of March - source

Laura Sanicola Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

ExxonMobil will begin a full plant turnaround at its 238,000 barrel per day Joliet, Illinois refinery at the end of March, according to a source familiar with the matter.

All major units are expected to be brought offline for the duration of the turnaround, which is expected to last approximately 40 days.

Exxon did not respond to a request for comment.

